Russia carried out a massive attack on the south. The Air Defense Forces shot down 6 missiles and 25 drones

At night, the Russians launched a mixed attack on southern Ukraine, firing six Kalibr missiles and more than 20 Iranian Shahed-136 drones towards Odesa and Mykolaiv.

The operational command "South" reported that all the missiles were destroyed by the Air Defense Forces.

Debris from the downed missiles and the blast wave damaged the port infrastructure facilities and several private houses. An elderly man was injured in his own home and was taken to the hospital.

Also, 21 Shahed-136 drones were shot down over Odesa region, and four over Mykolaiv region.

In Mykolaiv, an industrial object was hit, which caused a fire. There were no casualties.