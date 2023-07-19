Russia massively attacked Ukraine with drones and missiles at night. Air defense shot down 37 targets

On the night of July 19, Russia again massively attacked Ukraine with missiles and Iranian drones. Anti-aircraft defense shot down 37 targets.

This was reported by the Air Force Command in the morning of July 19.

Air defense shot down:

13 out of 16 Kalibr cruise missiles;

1 guided air missile Kh-59;

23 Shahed-136/131 attack drones out of 31.

Objects of critical infrastructure and military objects were under attack, the main direction of the attack was Odesa.

Russia also launched in Ukraine:

8 Kh-22 cruise missiles from Tu-22M3 long-range aircraft from the Black Sea;

6 Onyx cruise missiles from the Bastion coastal missile complex (Crimea).

The strikes of the Kh-22 and Onyx missiles were aimed at the infrastructure of the Odesa region. Local military administrations will report on the consequences of these strikes and the victims.

At night, air defense forces also worked in Kyiv, Kherson, Sumy, Poltava, and Dnipropetrovsk regions. In Zhytomyr Oblast, an infrastructure object was damaged, in Kherson Oblast there was a fire in a cultural center and a two-story building was damaged.