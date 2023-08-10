Ukraine informed about temporary sea corridors for merchant ships

The Naval Forces of Ukraine informed about temporary corridors for merchant vessels heading towards Ukrainian ports. There is a military threat and mine danger along all routes.
The Navy reported this on August 10.
Earlier, Ukraine already proposed these routes in an appeal to the International Maritime Organization (IMO). They will primarily be used for the exit of civilian ships that are in the Ukrainian ports of Chornomorsk, Odesa, and Pivdenny since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia on February 24, 2022.
If the owner or captain of the vessel officially confirms readiness for sailing in the prevailing conditions, the vessel will be allowed to the route.
- The last ship with Ukrainian food left the port of Odesa on July 16. On July 17, the Kremlin informed that it was withdrawing from the "grain agreement". Already on July 19, Russian troops carried out a missile and drone attack on the port infrastructure of Odesa, targeting the grain and oil terminals. Ukraine said that Russian troops targeted 26 port facilities, five civilian ships and 180 000 tons of grain in nine days.