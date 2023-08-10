Ukraine informed about temporary sea corridors for merchant ships

The Naval Forces of Ukraine informed about temporary corridors for merchant vessels heading towards Ukrainian ports. There is a military threat and mine danger along all routes.

The Navy reported this on August 10.

Earlier, Ukraine already proposed these routes in an appeal to the International Maritime Organization (IMO). They will primarily be used for the exit of civilian ships that are in the Ukrainian ports of Chornomorsk, Odesa, and Pivdenny since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia on February 24, 2022.