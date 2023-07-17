Russia informed about the termination of the "grain agreement".

This is reported by Radio Liberty.

Putinʼs press secretary Dmytro Peskov said that "in fact, the Black Sea Agreements have ceased to operate." According to him, Russia is allegedly ready to return to the "grain agreement", but under the condition that "the agreement will be fulfilled".

The representative of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Maria Zakharova reported that today Russia allegedly "officially notified Turkey and Ukraine of objections to the continuation of the "grain agreement".