Russia again blocked the work of the “grain agreement” — it stopped registering ships entering Ukrainian ports

Russia again blocked the work of the "grain agreement". It stopped registering ships entering the ports of Ukraine.

This is reported by the Ministry of Community Development, Territories and Infrastructure.

The Joint Coordination Center in Istanbul announced the impossibility of creating an inspection plan for June 1 because Russia is unjustifiably refusing to register the ships.

"For two days, on May 30 and 31, Russia without explanation registered only one incoming vessel for inspection at the port of Chornomorsk, while other parties to the SCC confirmed 10 vessels for three ports to participate in the Black Sea Initiative. The destructive position of Russia and the lack of registered vessels for inspection make it impossible to draw up an inspection plan for today, about which all parties were informed by the Secretariat of the SCC," the agency noted.

Currently, 50 ships are waiting for inspection, which should load 2.4 million tons of food in Ukrainian ports. Some of them are waiting for inspection for more than three months.