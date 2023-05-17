The President of Turkey informed that the extension of the “grain agreement” for another two months

Turkish President Recep Erdogan informed that the "grain agreement" was extended for two months. This will allow agricultural products to be exported from Ukrainian ports in the future.
Anadolu writes about it.
He also said that his "Russian friends" will not object to the free passage of Turkish ships through the ports of Mykolaiv and Olvia.
- On May 8, Russia once again blocked the registration and inspection of ships bound for Ukrainian ports. In this way, it made the operation of the "grain agreement" impossible. At that time, 90 ships were waiting for inspection in the territorial waters of Turkey, of which 62 are ships that are going to be loaded.
- Before that, technical negotiations on the continuation of the "grain agreement" took place in Turkey, which were unsuccessful. The parties (Ukraine, Turkey, the UN and Russia) did not reach an agreement on the issue of admitting new ships to transport grain from Ukraine.
- On April 26, Russia once again blocked the operation of the Black Sea "grain corridor", despite the fact that on March 13, 2023, after negotiations with UN representatives, the Russian side agreed to extend the "grain agreement", but only for 60 days. At that time, the Minister of Infrastructure of Ukraine Oleksandr Kubrakov stated that this position of Russia contradicts the agreement, because it can be extended for at least 120 days. Then Turkey, the UN and Ukraine announced that the agreement had been extended for exactly 120 days.