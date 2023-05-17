News

The President of Turkey informed that the extension of the “grain agreement” for another two months

Author:
Oleksiy Yarmolenko
Date:

Turkish President Recep Erdogan informed that the "grain agreement" was extended for two months. This will allow agricultural products to be exported from Ukrainian ports in the future.

Anadolu writes about it.

He also said that his "Russian friends" will not object to the free passage of Turkish ships through the ports of Mykolaiv and Olvia.