Russia advocated the extension of the “grain agreement”, but only for 60 days

After negotiations with UN representatives, the Russian side agreed to extend the "grain agreement". But only for 60 days.
This is reported by the Russian mass media.
The Deputy Head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, Sergei Vershinin, said that Moscow does not object to another extension of this agreement after the end of the second term on March 18.
But he emphasized that Russiaʼs future position will depend on progress in the export of Russian agricultural products. The Russian Federation wants the West to ease sanctions on Russian food and fertilizers.
- On July 22, Russia signed an agreement on unblocking the export of Ukrainian grain from the ports of Odesa, Pivdennе, and Chornomorsk. Russia and Ukraine signed the agreement separately — each with the UN and Turkey. There are no signatures of Ukraine and Russia simultaneously on the same document. At the beginning of August, the first caravan of ships left the ports of Odessa.
- On October 29, Russia announced its withdrawal from the "grain agreement". She cited the attack of drones on a ship of the Black Sea Fleet in the Sevastopol Bay as the reason. Already on November 2, Russia changed its mind and returned to the "grain agreement", and on November 17, the agreement was officially extended for another four months.