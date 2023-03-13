Russia advocated the extension of the “grain agreement”, but only for 60 days

After negotiations with UN representatives, the Russian side agreed to extend the "grain agreement". But only for 60 days.

This is reported by the Russian mass media.

The Deputy Head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, Sergei Vershinin, said that Moscow does not object to another extension of this agreement after the end of the second term on March 18.

But he emphasized that Russiaʼs future position will depend on progress in the export of Russian agricultural products. The Russian Federation wants the West to ease sanctions on Russian food and fertilizers.