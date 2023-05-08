Russia again blocked the operation of the “grain corridor”

The Russian side has again blocked the registration and inspection of ships bound for Ukrainian ports. In this way, it made the operation of the "grain agreement" impossible.
The Ministry of Community Development, Territories and Infrastructure writes about this on its Facebook page.
They note that the destructive policy of the Russian Federation makes it impossible to draw up an inspection plan, which requires daily approval by all parties of the inspection plan for both exit and entry.
As of today, 90 vessels are awaiting inspection in Turkish territorial waters, of which 62 are vessels that are being loaded.
"Ukraine categorically does not accept Russiaʼs efforts to stop the registration and inspection of the incoming fleet, which should take place in view of the working initiative. We are waiting for the position of our partners, the UN and Turkey," the Ministry added.
- On April 26, Russia once again blocked the operation of the Black Sea Grain Corridor, despite the fact that on March 13, 2023, after negotiations with UN representatives, the Russian side agreed to extend the "grain agreement", but only for 60 days. Then the Minister of Infrastructure of Ukraine Oleksandr Kubrakov informed that such a position of Russia contradicts the agreement, because it can be extended for at least 120 days. Then Turkey, the UN and Ukraine announced that the agreement had been extended for exactly 120 days.