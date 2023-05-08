Russia again blocked the operation of the “grain corridor”

The Russian side has again blocked the registration and inspection of ships bound for Ukrainian ports. In this way, it made the operation of the "grain agreement" impossible.

The Ministry of Community Development, Territories and Infrastructure writes about this on its Facebook page.

They note that the destructive policy of the Russian Federation makes it impossible to draw up an inspection plan, which requires daily approval by all parties of the inspection plan for both exit and entry.

As of today, 90 vessels are awaiting inspection in Turkish territorial waters, of which 62 are vessels that are being loaded.

"Ukraine categorically does not accept Russiaʼs efforts to stop the registration and inspection of the incoming fleet, which should take place in view of the working initiative. We are waiting for the position of our partners, the UN and Turkey," the Ministry added.