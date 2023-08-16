The first merchant ship left the Odesa port. It will go along a temporary sea corridor

For the first time since July 16, a ship that used the temporary corridor for merchant ships left the Odesa port.

This was reported by the head of the Ministry of Community Development, Territories and Infrastructure of Ukraine Oleksandr Kubrakov.

The container ship JOSEPH SCHULTE under the flag of Hong Kong is heading through the corridor established for civilian ships to and from the ports of Ukraine.

It has been in Odesa port since February 23, 2022. The container ship is heading for the Bosphorus, with more than 30 000 tons of cargo on board, including food.

This transport corridor will primarily be used to evacuate ships that were in the Ukrainian ports of Chornomorsk, Odesa and Pivdenny at the time of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation.

"The last time the vessel left as part of the "grain" agreement was on July 16 from the port of "Odesa". After the collapse of the "grain" agreement, the Russian Federation resorted to systematic air attacks on the port infrastructure to stop Ukrainian agricultural exports. At the same time, informational speculations and provocation attempts are being observed in the Black Sea to influence the movement of ships to Ukrainian ports," the minister added.