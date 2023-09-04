The President of Turkey met with Putin. They talked about the “grain initiative”

Today, September 4, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan met with Putin in Sochi. At the meeting, they talked about renewing the "grain initiative". The President of the Russian Federation said that "the Russian side is open to these negotiations."

This was reported by the Turkish state agency "Anadolu".

According to Erdoğan, the outcome of the talks will be a "message" to the world "regarding a step towards underdeveloped African countries."

Erdoğan and Putin also discussed trade between Turkey and Russia (currently $62 billion, with plans to increase this figure to $100 billion a year), the transition to mutual payments in the national currency, and the creation of a Russian gas hub in Turkey.