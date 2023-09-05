After the conversation with Putin, Erdogan said that “there is no encouraging prospect of peace on the horizon”

After talks with Russian President Putin, Turkish President Recep Erdogan told journalists about the results of the meeting, writes the Turkish publication Milliyet.

Regarding the Russian-Ukrainian war, Erdogan said: "There is no hopeful prospect of peace on the horizon." He added that Turkey will continue its diplomatic efforts.

The Turkish president announced that in September, he would discuss the "grain agreement" with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. The latter proposed a mediation mechanism: Russia requests a connection to SWIFT, and the UN instead offers to allow SWIFT transactions. The UN is also working on removing obstacles (they arose due to sanctions) in the insurance of Russian ships.