The President of Hungary calls on Ukraine to negotiate with Russia

The President of Hungary Katalin Novak called on Ukraine to negotiate with Russia, because she does not see "a military solution that will lead to peace."

She told about this in an interview with the Hungarian publication Index.

"We strongly condemn the invasion of Russia. And I understand if someone wants to protect their country at all costs. This war has been going on for a year and a half now, and I donʼt see any military solution that will lead to peace in the long run. That is why you should sit at the negotiating table! I expressed this opinion to President [Zelensky] both publicly and personally," noted Katalin Novak.