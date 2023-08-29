The President of Hungary calls on Ukraine to negotiate with Russia

The President of Hungary Katalin Novak called on Ukraine to negotiate with Russia, because she does not see "a military solution that will lead to peace."
She told about this in an interview with the Hungarian publication Index.
"We strongly condemn the invasion of Russia. And I understand if someone wants to protect their country at all costs. This war has been going on for a year and a half now, and I donʼt see any military solution that will lead to peace in the long run. That is why you should sit at the negotiating table! I expressed this opinion to President [Zelensky] both publicly and personally," noted Katalin Novak.
- At the end of April, Zelensky stated that Hungaryʼs behavior and its relations with Russia do not match the status of a NATO member, and Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijártó said that Hungarians have already paid "too high a price" for the war in Ukraine. Earlier in Hungary it was stated that Russiaʼs "approval" was needed for Ukraine to join NATO.
- In January 2023, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban called Ukraine a "no manʼs land", and in April — "financially non-existent".
- Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Hungary has not provided any military aid to Ukraine, periodically blocks the allocation of EU funds to it and opposes anti-Russian sanctions. In November 2022, the Hungarian government decided to provide $195 million in financial aid to Ukraine.