The Deputy Speaker of the Parliament of Hungary, Dora Duro, said that Ukraineʼs accession to NATO without the risk of starting a direct conflict between Russia and the Alliance is possible only under the condition of an agreement with the Russian Federation.

Oleg Nikolenko, the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, answered her. He emphasized that Ukraine has the sovereign right to freely choose security measures, and no objective reasons would prevent it from joining the Alliance.

"We do not need Russiaʼs permission to become a member of the Alliance. At the same time, it is dangerous when individual Hungarian politicians try to make the security of the Euro-Atlantic space dependent on the whims of Moscow," Oleg Nikolenko said.

On April 24, the Russian propaganda publication "Izvestia" published an interview with the Deputy Speaker of the Hungarian Parliament, Dora Duro. Therein, she stated that Ukraineʼs accession to NATO "without the risk of starting a full-scale conflict" is possible only if Russia approves such a step in the format of an agreement. According to her, Hungary also does not want to see Ukraine in the Alliance because of the "position" of ethnic Hungarians living in Transcarpathia.