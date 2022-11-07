Hungary does not support the European Commissionʼs plan to allocate €18 billion to Ukraine

Hungary will not support the European Commissionʼs new plan for long-term financial support to Ukraine. The European Commission proposes to allocate €18 billion to Ukraine.

This was announced by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Hungary, Péter Szijártó.

He noted that Hungary has already provided significant financial assistance to Ukraine and is ready to do so in the future — but on the basis of bilateral agreements. But Hungary will not support a long-term plan based on borrowing, because it was ineffective during the coronavirus pandemic.

Szijarto also reminded that the Hungarian government has already allocated tens and hundreds of millions of euros to support Ukrainian hospitals, schools, churches, etc.

“We are ready to continue financial support based on a bilateral agreement between Ukraine and Hungary. But we certainly will not support any joint EU loans in this area,” he said.