The Ukrainian MFA reacted to Hungaryʼs Viktor Orban statement that Ukraine is “financially non-existent”

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban called Ukraine a "financially non-existent country" and said that as soon as Europe and the USA stop giving money to Kyiv, "the war will end immediately."

The spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Oleg Nikolenko reacted to this. He called Orbanʼs statement cynical, stressing that Hungary receives "a lot of money" from the European Union to support the economy.

Nikolenko added that supporting Ukraine is Europeʼs investment in its own security.

"On the contrary, the Hungarian authorities should be grateful for the fact that against the background of unprecedented Russian aggression, Ukrainians are keeping a peaceful sky over Budapest and other European cities at the cost of their own lives," summed up the spokesperson of the department.