Prime Minister Orban called Ukraine a “no manʼs land”. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine summoned the Hungarian ambassador

Ukraineʼs Ministry of Foreign Affairs will summon Hungaryʼs ambassador after Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban called Ukraine a "no manʼs land."

This was announced by the spokesman of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, Oleg Nikolenko.

During a conversation with journalists in Budapest on January 27, the Prime Minister of Hungary compared Ukraine to "Afghanistan" and called it a "no manʼs land."

"Another disparaging statement by Viktor Orban against Ukraine. Such statements are categorically unacceptable. "Budapest continues the course of deliberately destroying Hungarian-Ukrainian relations, significantly undermining the possibility of further dialogue between the two neighboring countries," Oleh Nikolenko noted.