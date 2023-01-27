Prime Minister Orban called Ukraine a “no manʼs land”. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine summoned the Hungarian ambassador

Ukraineʼs Ministry of Foreign Affairs will summon Hungaryʼs ambassador after Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban called Ukraine a "no manʼs land."
This was announced by the spokesman of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, Oleg Nikolenko.
During a conversation with journalists in Budapest on January 27, the Prime Minister of Hungary compared Ukraine to "Afghanistan" and called it a "no manʼs land."
"Another disparaging statement by Viktor Orban against Ukraine. Such statements are categorically unacceptable. "Budapest continues the course of deliberately destroying Hungarian-Ukrainian relations, significantly undermining the possibility of further dialogue between the two neighboring countries," Oleh Nikolenko noted.
- Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Hungary has not provided military aid to Ukraine, periodically blocks the allocation of EU funds to it and opposes anti-Russian sanctions. In November 2022, the Hungarian government decided to provide $195 million in financial aid to Ukraine.
- In November, Orbán was photographed wearing a scarf depicting "Greater Hungary," the territory of the former Kingdom of Hungary before World War I. Now most of these territories are included in Austria, Slovakia, Romania, Croatia, Serbia and Ukraine. After the First World War, Hungary was left with only about 30% of the territories it had before the war. After that, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine summoned the Hungarian ambassador. Orban himself said that "football is outside of politics" and the Hungarian national team is a team of "all Hungarians, wherever they live."
- Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban also stated that his country would block any EU sanctions against Russian nuclear energy. He also said that the war in Ukraine will end when the US stops giving it weapons and funds.