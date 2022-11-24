The Government of Hungary has decided to provide $195 million in financial aid to Ukraine

The Hungarian government will provide €187 million ($195 million) in financial aid to Ukraine.

Reuters writes about it.

According to the resolution of the Hungarian government, these funds are part of the EU support package in the amount of €18 billion, which should be provided to Ukraine in 2023.

Orbánʼs government has said it is ready to pay its share of support to Ukraine, but prefers to do so bilaterally rather than through joint EU borrowing. The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Hungary Peter Szijjarto should start negotiations with Ukraine regarding the preparation of the necessary documents.