The European Commission presented a plan to provide Ukraine with €18 billion in 2023

The European Commission presented today, November 9, a plan to provide macro-financial assistance to Ukraine in 2023 for a total amount of €18 billion, which provides for monthly assistance of €1.5 billion.

This was announced by the European Commission and the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal.

"We offer support in the amount of €18 billion for Ukraine in the form of loans for 2023. This financial assistance in the amount of €1.5 billion per month will help support the basic functions of the state, ensure macroeconomic stability and restore critical infrastructure," the commission noted in a statement.

Shmyhal said that these funds will help cover a significant part of the budget deficit, which will amount to $38 billion. He is waiting for a positive decision by the European Parliament and the Council of the EU, which must approve the provision of assistance.