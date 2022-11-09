The European Commission presented a plan to provide Ukraine with €18 billion in 2023

The European Commission presented today, November 9, a plan to provide macro-financial assistance to Ukraine in 2023 for a total amount of €18 billion, which provides for monthly assistance of €1.5 billion.
This was announced by the European Commission and the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal.
"We offer support in the amount of €18 billion for Ukraine in the form of loans for 2023. This financial assistance in the amount of €1.5 billion per month will help support the basic functions of the state, ensure macroeconomic stability and restore critical infrastructure," the commission noted in a statement.
Shmyhal said that these funds will help cover a significant part of the budget deficit, which will amount to $38 billion. He is waiting for a positive decision by the European Parliament and the Council of the EU, which must approve the provision of assistance.
- The presentation of the aid program was announced the day before by the head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen. Hungary has declared that it will not support the new plan of the European Commission to support Ukraine.