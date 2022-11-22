Ukraine summoned the Hungarian ambassador because of Prime Minister Orbanʼs scarf with “Great Hungary”

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine summoned the Hungarian ambassador over the scarf of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban. The so-called "Great Hungary" was depicted on this scarf, which Orbán wore to the football match.

The spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Oleh Nikolenko wrote about this on his Facebook.

Orbán was photographed at a friendly match between the national teams of Hungary and Greece in Budapest. On his scarf was depicted "Great Hungary" — the territory of the former Kingdom of Hungary before the First World War. Now most of these territories are included in Austria, Slovakia, Romania, Croatia, Serbia and Ukraine. After the First World War, Hungary was left with only about 30% of the territories it had before the war.

Twitter / Matthäus Wehowski

"The promotion of revisionist ideas in Hungary does not contribute to the development of Ukrainian-Hungarian relations. The Hungarian ambassador will be invited to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, who will be informed of the unacceptability of Viktor Orbanʼs actions," Nikolenko stressed.