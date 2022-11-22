Ukraine summoned the Hungarian ambassador because of Prime Minister Orbanʼs scarf with “Great Hungary”

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine summoned the Hungarian ambassador over the scarf of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban. The so-called "Great Hungary" was depicted on this scarf, which Orbán wore to the football match.
The spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Oleh Nikolenko wrote about this on his Facebook.
Orbán was photographed at a friendly match between the national teams of Hungary and Greece in Budapest. On his scarf was depicted "Great Hungary" — the territory of the former Kingdom of Hungary before the First World War. Now most of these territories are included in Austria, Slovakia, Romania, Croatia, Serbia and Ukraine. After the First World War, Hungary was left with only about 30% of the territories it had before the war.
"The promotion of revisionist ideas in Hungary does not contribute to the development of Ukrainian-Hungarian relations. The Hungarian ambassador will be invited to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, who will be informed of the unacceptability of Viktor Orbanʼs actions," Nikolenko stressed.
- In May 2022, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán explained Hungaryʼs dependence on Russian oil by the fact that it is landlocked, which was the case before the Trianon Peace Treaty of 1920. Then Hungary lost a significant part of the land and access to the Adriatic Sea. Orban said that the EUʼs proposals for an embargo on Russian oil do not take into account that Hungary can only get it through an overland pipeline from Russia or from the south, but that this requires Croatia to increase capacity.
- "Those who have access to the sea and ports can deliver oil by tankers. If they didnʼt take them (ports) away from us, we would have a port too," Orbán said, referring to the port of Rijeka (Croatian territory). After these statements, Croatia summoned the Hungarian ambassador to whom it protested.