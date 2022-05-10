Hungarian PM Orban raises Croatiaʼs territorial claims, explaining position on oil embargo

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán explained Hungaryʼs dependence on Russian oil by saying that it had no access to the sea before the 1920 Trianon Peace Treaty. Then Hungary lost much of its land and access to the Adriatic Sea.

Telex and HRT write about it.

Orbán said that the EUʼs proposals for an embargo on Russian oil did not take into account that Hungary could only receive it through a land pipeline from Russia or the south, but that this would require Croatia to increase its capacity.

"Those who have access to the sea and ports can deliver oil by tankers. If they didnʼt take them (ports) from us, we would also have a port," Orban said, alluding to the port of Rijeka (Croatia).

Following these statements, Croatia summoned the Hungarian ambassador, to express its protest.

"Croatia condemns the statement by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban. We also condemn any territorial claims to sovereign states," the Croatian Foreign Ministry said.