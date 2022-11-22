“Football is out of politics.” The Prime Minister of Hungary responded to criticism for the scarf

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán responded to criticism for the scarf he wore to a football match between the Hungarian and Greek national teams.

On his Facebook, he wrote that "football is out of politics" and the Hungarian national team is a team of "all Hungarians, wherever they live."

Orbán was photographed wearing a scarf depicting "Great Hungary" — the territory of the former Kingdom of Hungary before the First World War. Now most of these territories are included in Austria, Slovakia, Romania, Croatia, Serbia and Ukraine. After the First World War, Hungary was left with only about 30% of the territories it had before the war.

Orbán and members of his Fidesz party have repeatedly issued revanchist statements encroaching on the territory of their neighbors.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has already summoned the Hungarian ambassador over Orbanʼs scarf.