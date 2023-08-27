A second vessel that will travel through the temporary sea corridor left the Odesa port

The cargo ship Primus under the flag of Liberia left the port of Odesa and is moving along the temporary corridor established for civilian ships. The vessel has been in port since February 20, 2022 with metal products for African countries.

This was reported by the Ministry of Community Development, Territory and Infrastructure of Ukraine.

This is the second vessel passing through the temporary corridor from or to the Black Sea ports of Ukraine. The corridor was established for the evacuation of ships that were in the Ukrainian ports of Chornomorsk, Odesa and Pivdenny at the time of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation.