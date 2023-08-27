A second vessel that will travel through the temporary sea corridor left the Odesa port

The cargo ship Primus under the flag of Liberia left the port of Odesa and is moving along the temporary corridor established for civilian ships. The vessel has been in port since February 20, 2022 with metal products for African countries.
This was reported by the Ministry of Community Development, Territory and Infrastructure of Ukraine.
This is the second vessel passing through the temporary corridor from or to the Black Sea ports of Ukraine. The corridor was established for the evacuation of ships that were in the Ukrainian ports of Chornomorsk, Odesa and Pivdenny at the time of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation.
- On August 10, Ukraine announced temporary sea corridors for merchant vessels. There is a military threat and mine danger on all routes. If the owner or captain of the vessel officially confirms readiness to sail in the prevailing conditions, the vessel will be admitted to the route. Under such conditions, on August 16, the first merchant ship with more than 30,000 tons of cargo, including food, left the Odesa port. On August 18, the ship arrived in Istanbul.
- The last ship with Ukrainian food left the port of Odesa on July 16. On July 17, the Kremlin announced that it was withdrawing from the "grain agreement". Already on July 19, Russian troops carried out a missile and drone attack on the port infrastructure of Odesa, targeting the grain and oil terminals. Ukraine said that Russian troops targeted 26 port facilities, five civilian ships and destroyed at least 180,000 tons of grain.