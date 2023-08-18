The first ship that left the port of Odesa after the completion of the grain agreement arrived in Istanbul

The civilian ship Joseph Schulte under the flag of Hong Kong, which on August 16 used the temporary transport corridor for the first time and left the Odesa port, crossed the Turkish Bosphorus Strait, reports Reuters.

The container ship has been in the port of Odesa since February 23, 2022.

The ship will now anchor in the Ambarli port in the south of Istanbul.

Last week , Ukraine announced a "humanitarian corridor" in the Black Sea to free cargo ships trapped in ports after a major grain export deal was suspended. However, Moscow has not informed whether it will respect the shipping corridor, and shipping and insurance sources have raised security concerns.