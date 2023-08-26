News

USA: Ukraine may return to the pre-war level of grain exports in the coming months

Author:
Anhelina Sheremet
Date:

The United States sees "viable routes" for the export of Ukrainian grain — through Ukraineʼs territorial waters and over land. It is even possible to reach the pre-war level of exports from Ukraine in the coming months.

James OʼBrien, head of the Department of Stateʼs Sanctions Coordination Office, told Reuters about this.

"I think we see viable routes through Ukraineʼs territorial waters and overland, and weʼre looking to get back to pre-war exports from Ukraine over the next few months," OʼBrien said.

On August 10, Ukraine announced temporary sea corridors for merchant vessels. There is a military threat and mine danger on all routes. If the owner or captain of the vessel officially confirms readiness to sail in the prevailing conditions, the vessel will be admitted to the route. Under these conditions , on August 16, the first merchant ship with more than 30,000 tons of cargo on board, including food, left the Odesa port. On August 18, the ship arrived in Istanbul.