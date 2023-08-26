USA: Ukraine may return to the pre-war level of grain exports in the coming months

The United States sees "viable routes" for the export of Ukrainian grain — through Ukraineʼs territorial waters and over land. It is even possible to reach the pre-war level of exports from Ukraine in the coming months.

James OʼBrien, head of the Department of Stateʼs Sanctions Coordination Office, told Reuters about this.

"I think we see viable routes through Ukraineʼs territorial waters and overland, and weʼre looking to get back to pre-war exports from Ukraine over the next few months," OʼBrien said.