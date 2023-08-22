Luxembourg has joined the security guarantees for Ukraine

Luxembourg joined the Declaration of the "Big Seven" countries on security guarantees for Ukraine.
This was reeported by President Volodymyr Zelensky.
"I am grateful to Luxembourg for joining the G7 Declaration on security guarantees for Ukraine. I thank Luxembourg and its people for their steadfast support of Ukraine, which is based on common democratic ideals and common interests of our Euro-Atlantic family," he wrote.
- On July 12, the "Big Seven" countries agreed on a Joint Declaration of Support for Ukraine — this is a common document (here is the text). The next step is the conclusion of bilateral security agreements between Ukraine and individual guarantor countries. Each of the countries will work with Ukraine on specific bilateral long-term obligations and agreements in the field of security. In the event of a future armed attack by Russia, countries should immediately consult with Ukraine to determine appropriate next steps.
- Bulgaria, Greece and North Macedonia have recently joined the security guarantees. These guarantees were also joined by Denmark, Spain, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, the Czech Republic, Finland, Iceland, Belgium, Portugal, Latvia, Romania, Estonia and Lithuania, as well as Kosovo.