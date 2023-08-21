Kosovo has joined the security guarantees for Ukraine

Partially recognized Kosovo joined the G7 declaration on security guarantees for Ukraine presented at the NATO summit.

The Prime Minister of Kosovo Albin Kurti published the relevant document and stated that the country will help Ukraine bring victory over Russia closer and bring the Russian leadership to justice.

Kosovo declared independence in 2008. It has been recognized by half of the UN member states, including the USA and most of the EU countries. Serbia considers the region its territory. Ukraine does not recognize Kosovo as an independent state.