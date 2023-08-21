Kosovo has joined the security guarantees for Ukraine

Partially recognized Kosovo joined the G7 declaration on security guarantees for Ukraine presented at the NATO summit.
The Prime Minister of Kosovo Albin Kurti published the relevant document and stated that the country will help Ukraine bring victory over Russia closer and bring the Russian leadership to justice.
Kosovo declared independence in 2008. It has been recognized by half of the UN member states, including the USA and most of the EU countries. Serbia considers the region its territory. Ukraine does not recognize Kosovo as an independent state.
- On July 12, the "Big Seven" countries agreed on a Joint Declaration of Support for Ukraine — this is a common document (here is the text). The next step is the conclusion of bilateral security agreements between Ukraine and individual guarantor countries. Each of the countries will work with Ukraine on specific bilateral long-term obligations and agreements in the field of security. In the event of a future armed attack by Russia, countries should immediately consult with Ukraine to determine appropriate next steps.
- Bulgaria, Greece and North Macedonia have recently joined the security guarantees. Denmark, Spain, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, the Czech Republic, Finland, Iceland, Belgium, Portugal, Latvia, Romania, Estonia and Lithuania also joined these guarantees.