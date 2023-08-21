Sweden does not yet plan to transfer “Gripen” fighters to Ukraine

Sweden currently does not plan to transfer JAS 39 Gripen fighters to Ukraine, because the country itself needs these planes for defense while it is not a member of NATO.

Prime Minister of Sweden Ulf Kristersson informed about this on August 21.

"Sweden is a geographically large country, we have to defend ourselves, and we are not yet in NATO. We are not in that situation. We will do everything to support them with aviation, but so far there are no new commitments to provide Swedish aircraft to Ukraine," explained Ulf Kristersson.

On August 19, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky visited Sweden, where he negotiated future deliveries of JAS 39 Gripen fighters. According to him, tests of the Gripen "with the participation of Ukrainians — our pilots — have already begun", but he did not provide any details.