The Defense Minister Reznikov spoke about the type and number of fighter jets that Ukraine wants to receive

Ukraine considers it optimal for itself to receive F-16 fighters.

The Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov told about this in an interview with Babel.

According to him, in the issue of combat aircraft, Ukraine is guided by which aircraft platform its partners have the most.

"They have the most spare parts and everything needed for maintenance. Which platforms will be able to take off and land at our airfields, which systems will we master sooner. Which systems allow you to see no less than the Russiansʼ Su-35 and which missiles can hit at a distance of 150 km and beyond," the minister explained.

According to him, the Air Force Commander Mykola Oleschuk stated that F-16 fighters would be optimal for Ukraine, followed by Swedish Gripen, as well as British, French and German aircraft. Reznikov assumed that the base would be some one type of aircraft, and there would be several others in support of it, as in the case of Western tanks, where the German Leopard tanks should be the main ones.

Reznikov also added that Ukraine is not against receiving Soviet MiG-29s, but they are significantly inferior in terms of their characteristics to Russian fighters. In addition, the minister stated that Ukraine managed to solve the problem of unpreparedness of domestic airfields for the adoption of the F-16.

The minister estimated the number of combat aircraft that Ukraine could receive. “

Of course, we will first fight for half a hundred, and then for a hundred. Realistically, if we had a hundred aircraft with different capabilities for performing tasks, it would be a good case. And it is realistic, because each country can provide 10-15 units, and this will not reduce their defense capability," Reznikov emphasized.