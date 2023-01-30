Poland is ready to transfer F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine, but only in agreement with NATO countries

Poland can transfer F-16 fighters to Ukraine, but only in agreement with NATO countries, as was the case with Leopard 2 tanks.

This was stated by the Prime Minister of Poland Mateusz Morawiecki.

"As it was a few months ago in the context of MiGs, any other air forces will be implemented and transferred in agreement with NATO countries. Here we will act in full coordination," he noted.

The head of the Presidentʼs Office Andriy Yermak called this a positive signal. "Work on obtaining F-16 fighters continues," he wrote.