Poland is ready to transfer F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine, but only in agreement with NATO countries

Poland can transfer F-16 fighters to Ukraine, but only in agreement with NATO countries, as was the case with Leopard 2 tanks.
This was stated by the Prime Minister of Poland Mateusz Morawiecki.
"As it was a few months ago in the context of MiGs, any other air forces will be implemented and transferred in agreement with NATO countries. Here we will act in full coordination," he noted.
The head of the Presidentʼs Office Andriy Yermak called this a positive signal. "Work on obtaining F-16 fighters continues," he wrote.
- Poland has 48 F-16C/D aircraft in service, which took part in reconnaissance flights over Iraq, and then joined the sky patrols over the Baltic states.
- Almost since the beginning of the war, Ukraine has been asking the U.S. to hand over the F-16, but to no avail. Ukrainian pilots will need about half a year to master these fighters.
- In January of this year, the American company Lockheed Martin announced that it is ready to supply its F-16s to third countries for re-export to Ukraine.