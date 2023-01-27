Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: Ukrainian pilots will need about half a year to master F-16 fighters

Yuriy Ignat, the spokesman of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said that Ukrainian pilots will need about six months to master the American F-16 fighter.

CNN writes about it.

“Our pilots can learn to fly these planes in a matter of weeks. To master how to fight with those planes, it takes time, about half a year," said Ihnat.

He added that intensive training would also be needed for the ground crews that will operate the F-16s.