Slovakia is ready to send 30 T-72 tanks to Ukraine if they are replaced by Western ones. The transfer of aircraft should also be discussed

Slovak Defense Minister Jaroslav Nagy said that his country is ready to immediately transfer 30 T-72 tanks to Ukraine if they are replaced by Western tanks. Slovakia is also ready to discuss the transfer of its MiG-29 fighters to Ukraine.
The Independent writes about it.
Nagy noted that in August last year, Slovakia handed over 30 BVP-1 infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine. Instead, Germany sent 15 Leopard 2 tanks to Slovakia.
"We still have 30 T-72 tanks and would be ready to immediately send them to Ukraine, even tomorrow, if there is an option to receive Western tanks in exchange — Leopard or any other," Yaroslav Nagy said.
- On January 25, Germany officially agreed to transfer Leopard tanks to Ukraine and gave permission to other countries to do so, and US President Joe Biden announced the decision to transfer 31 M1 Abrams tanks and the necessary spare parts to support tanks on the battlefield to Ukraine.
- On January 4, 2023, France announced the transfer of AMX-10RC light-wheeled tanks to Ukraine. The next day it became known that the USA and Germany were preparing for the transfer of M2 Bradley and Marder BMPs to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. At that time, Western analysts began to write that the agreement between the United States and Germany to transfer infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine opened the way for future deliveries of Abrams and Leopard tanks.