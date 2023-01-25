Slovakia is ready to send 30 T-72 tanks to Ukraine if they are replaced by Western ones. The transfer of aircraft should also be discussed

Slovak Defense Minister Jaroslav Nagy said that his country is ready to immediately transfer 30 T-72 tanks to Ukraine if they are replaced by Western tanks. Slovakia is also ready to discuss the transfer of its MiG-29 fighters to Ukraine.

The Independent writes about it.

Nagy noted that in August last year, Slovakia handed over 30 BVP-1 infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine. Instead, Germany sent 15 Leopard 2 tanks to Slovakia.

"We still have 30 T-72 tanks and would be ready to immediately send them to Ukraine, even tomorrow, if there is an option to receive Western tanks in exchange — Leopard or any other," Yaroslav Nagy said.