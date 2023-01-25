Germany officially agreed to transfer Leopard tanks to Ukraine. It also granted permission to other countries

Germany officially agreed to transfer Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine. It also issued permission for re-export to other countries that have such tanks in service.

The press service of the German government writes about it.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz emphasized that this decision was made in close coordination with allies and partners. The main goal now is to quickly assemble two Leopard tank battalions for Ukraine.

Germany itself will transfer 14 Leopard 2A6 tanks from the reserves to the Bundeswehr. Other countries will also transfer some of their tanks. Training of the Ukrainian military will begin in the near future in Germany.

In addition to the tanks themselves, the aid package will include logistics, ammunition and maintenance.