Der Spiegel: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz agreed to send Leopard 2A6 tanks to Ukraine

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz decided to send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine.

The German newspaper Der Spiegel writes about it.

We are talking about at least a tank company — from 10 to 14 vehicles. The Armed Forces will receive a version of the Leopard 2A6 tanks. According to Der Spiegel, German Leopard tanks allegedly come from Bundeswehr warehouses. In the medium and long term, Germany may transfer other main battle tanks from the industrial stockpile.

The federal government also wants to allow the export of such tanks belonging to other countries, including Poland.

Germanyʼs decision was likely preceded by several days of intensive consultations with the Allies, especially in Washington. Scholz always emphasized that he wanted to supply battle tanks only jointly with other countries, in particular with the United States.

The Bundestag announced that it will officially make a decision on Leopard 2 tomorrow, January 25. A representative of the German Ministry of Defense in a comment to CNN said that the German army has 320 Leopard 2 tanks of the A5, A6 and A7 series. They are in various states, from repair to readiness for deployment.

Before that, the German defense concern Rheinmetall stated that, if necessary, it can transfer 139 Leopard type 1 and 2 battle tanks to Ukraine. Most of them will be ready for transfer at the end of 2023.