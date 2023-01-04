France will hand over Bastion wheeled armored personnel carriers and AMX-10RC wheeled tanks to Ukraine

France will hand over AMX-10 RC light armored combat vehicles, and Bastion wheeled armored personnel carriers to Ukraine.
French President Emmanuel Macron informed Volodymyr Zelensky about this during a telephone conversation, BFM TV reports.
A representative of the Elysee Palace noted that France would send AMX-10 RC light combat armored vehicles to Ukraine. At the same time, he did not give details about the volumes and terms of the planned deliveries.
Later, Volodymyr Zelenskyy added that France has also decided to transfer Bastion wheeled armored personnel carriers to Ukraine.
- In September 2022, it became known that the French army was actively decommissioning old reconnaissance vehicles with tank armament in the form of a 105-mm AMX-10RC gun. In particular, in the First Cavalry Regiment of the Foreign Legion, these vehicles have already been completely replaced by the EBRC Jaguar.
- The AMX-10RC is a 16.6-ton wheeled vehicle that is considered more of a reconnaissance vehicle, but with a 105mm gun, it can be classified as a wheeled tank.