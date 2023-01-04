France will hand over Bastion wheeled armored personnel carriers and AMX-10RC wheeled tanks to Ukraine

France will hand over AMX-10 RC light armored combat vehicles, and Bastion wheeled armored personnel carriers to Ukraine.

French President Emmanuel Macron informed Volodymyr Zelensky about this during a telephone conversation, BFM TV reports.

A representative of the Elysee Palace noted that France would send AMX-10 RC light combat armored vehicles to Ukraine. At the same time, he did not give details about the volumes and terms of the planned deliveries.

Later, Volodymyr Zelenskyy added that France has also decided to transfer Bastion wheeled armored personnel carriers to Ukraine.