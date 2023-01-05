News

Reuters: The US will deliver 50 M2 Bradley infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine

Author:
Oleksiy Yarmolenko
Date:

The USA will announce a new package of military aid to Ukraine on January 6. It will include 50 American M2 Bradley infantry fighting vehicles.

Reuters writes about this with reference to its own sources.

The States also plan to transfer armored vehicles and many different missiles and shells. The total value of the package will be almost $3 billion.