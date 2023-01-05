Reuters: The US will deliver 50 M2 Bradley infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine

The USA will announce a new package of military aid to Ukraine on January 6. It will include 50 American M2 Bradley infantry fighting vehicles.
Reuters writes about this with reference to its own sources.
The States also plan to transfer armored vehicles and many different missiles and shells. The total value of the package will be almost $3 billion.
- US President Joe Biden confirmed that the US is discussing the supply of American M2 Bradley infantry fighting vehicles for the Armed Forces. Unlike the M113s that the US previously provided to Ukraine, the Bradleys are armed with a powerful 25mm cannon and TOW anti-tank missiles.
- France will hand over AMX-10RC light armored combat vehicles, and Bastion wheeled armored personnel carriers to Ukraine.
- The German government is preparing to take a step forward in terms of military support to Ukraine. There they are discussing the transfer of Marder infantry fighting vehicles to the Ukrainian army.