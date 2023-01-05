Media: Germany is preparing to hand over Western Marder BMPs to Ukraine. This may be announced in the coming days

The German government is preparing to take a step forward in terms of military support to Ukraine. There they are discussing the transfer of Marder infantry fighting vehicles to the Ukrainian army.

Bloomberg, Spiegel and Suddeutsche Zeitung write about this with reference to their own sources.

It is noted that Germany has been discussing and coordinating this issue with France and the USA for several weeks. It is likely that the official delivery of the Marder to Ukraine will be announced in the coming days when the United States will also announce the delivery of M2 Bradley infantry fighting vehicles.

It is expected that the Marder will be transferred to Ukraine from industrial stocks, but it is possible that the Germans will also involve in the warehouses of the Bundeswehr. Currently, the country is discussing the possible amount that Germany can transfer. So far, we are talking about 20-40 such BMPs. Their transfer can take place quite quickly since such Marders are already repaired and in stock.

At the same time, the issue of crew training still remains open.