The USA and Germany have agreed to transfer western infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine. The Germans will also hand over an additional Patriot battery

US President Joe Biden had a telephone conversation with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. They agreed on the transfer of Western infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine.

The press service of the White House writes about it.

In the conversation, Biden confirmed that the United States would deliver the M2 Bradley BMP to Ukraine, and Germany would provide the Marder BMP. Both countries will jointly train Ukrainian crews.

The USA and Germany also agreed to strengthen the Ukrainian air defense system further. In particular, Germany agreed to provide Ukraine with one more battery of Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems.