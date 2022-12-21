The USA officially allocated $1.85 billion in military aid to Ukraine. It will include Patriot systems

US President Joe Biden ordered to allocate $1 billion in military aid to Ukraine.

This was reported by the press service of the White House.

In the order, Biden delegated to the US Secretary of State the authority to transfer the mentioned amount of military aid "for defense purposes and services of the Ministry of Defense, as well as military education and training for the Ukrainian military."

Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said that the total amount of aid is $1.85 billion, which will include Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyiʼs visit to the USA continues on Wednesday. He will meet with US President Joe Biden, address Congress and hold a series of bilateral meetings. This will be Zelenskyʼs second visit to the White House and his first trip abroad since the start of the full-scale invasion.