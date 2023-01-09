Britain is considering transferring a “certain number” of “Challenger 2” tanks to Ukraine

Great Britain is considering the possibility of transferring a “certain number” of Challenger 2 tanks to Ukraine, Sky News reports. Sources of the media say that the negotiations have been going on for several weeks. Britain believes that such a move will encourage allies, particularly Germany, to follow suit.

One of the sources said that Britain could transfer 10 Challenger 2 tanks.

Rishi Sunakʼs government has yet to make a final decision, but if Britain does, it will be the first country to respond to Ukraineʼs calls for Western-made tanks.

Another meeting in the Rammstein format is scheduled for January 20, during which 50 countries will discuss the next stage of military aid to Ukraine. The publication assumes that the transfer of tanks can be agreed on at this meeting.