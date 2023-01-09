Poland said that Ukraine could receive a “symbolic number” of “Leopard” tanks. Germany is currently not ready for deliveries

The head of the Bureau of International Policy of the Office of the President of Poland, Jakub Kumokh, said that Ukraine will be able to receive a small number of German Leopard tanks from the Polish side.

On the Zet radio station, he said that Poland will transfer a “symbolic amount” in the future — several dozens of tanks.

Currently, the Polish side is negotiating with the allies regarding the transfer of these tanks. Poland wants to create a “coalition of countries” that have these combat vehicles. The other day, Prime Minister Mateusz Moravetskyi also spoke about it.

Poland has a total of more than 240 Leopard 2 tanks in three modifications (A4, A5 and PL).

The German government, however, said that Berlin currently has no plans to send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine.