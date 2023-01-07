German Ministry of Defense: The next meeting in the “Rammstein” format will take place on January 20

A new meeting of the coalition of partners of Ukraine in the "Rammstein" format will take place on January 20. This will be the eighth meeting in this format.

This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Germany.

Thus, in preparation for the next meeting, German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht held a telephone conversation with the U.S. Defense Minister Lloyd Austin. They discussed the current military situation in Ukraine and ways to coordinate further military support to Ukraine, in particular regarding infantry fighting vehicles and the Patriot anti-aircraft missile complex.

Meetings in the "Rammstein" format are a series of diplomatic meetings of defense ministers of several dozen countries of the world, where they discuss Ukraineʼs needs for weapons and support for Ukraine after the end of the war. The meetings got their name from the place of the first meeting — at the U.S. Air Force base "Rammstein" in Germany.