Politico: The U.S. will transfer “Sea Sparrow” anti-aircraft missiles to Ukraine

In the next package of military aid, the USA will transfer RIM-7 Sea Sparrow anti-aircraft missiles to Ukraine for the first time.

Politico writes about this with reference to sources.

Ukraine will receive ground-based missiles with radar guidance, which are designed to intercept aircraft or cruise missiles. Sources say that the Ukrainian military managed to convert its Soviet-made Buk anti-aircraft missile systems to Sea Sparrow launchers. The number of missiles and their exact modification are currently unknown.

The publication notes that only Taiwan has the ground version of the Sea Sparrow in service. The U.S. Navy and close allies use a ship-based version.

Politicoʼs sources also say that the agreement of the U.S. and Germany to transfer infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine opens the way for future deliveries of Abrams and Leopard tanks.