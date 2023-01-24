The German tank manufacturer is ready to hand over 139 “Leopard” tanks to Ukraine

If necessary, the German defense concern Rheinmetall can transfer 139 Leopard type 1 and 2 battle tanks to Ukraine. Most of them will be ready for transfer at the end of 2023.

RND writes about this with reference to a representative of the concern.

"We have 22 machines of the Leopard 2A4 type that we could prepare for operation and send to Ukraine," the representative noted.

According to him, the repair of these tanks will last almost a year. Delivery is possible at the end of 2023 — at the beginning of 2024.

"There are another 29 Leopard 2A4s that will be ready for delivery in April-May 2023. We could make another 88 Leopard 1 tanks available," he added.