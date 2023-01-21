Business Insider: Former German Defense Minister Lambrecht banned the inventory of Leopard tanks before her resignation

Former German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht, before her resignation, banned the Bundeswehrʼs inventory of tanks in order to delay the governmentʼs response to the supply of Leopard tanks to Ukraine.

This is reported by Business Insider with reference to its sources.

According to the publication, Lambrecht gave such an instruction a week before her resignation. The Ministry was asked to make a count of heavy equipment in order to have information on the issue of possible deliveries.

In response, Lambrechtʼs office allegedly stated that if it became known that the Bundeswehr was counting its tanks, it would be interpreted as a readiness to transfer tanks to Ukraine and would cause undue pressure on Chancellor Olaf Scholz.