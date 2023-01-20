“Rammstein” has not yet agreed on the delivery of “Leopard” tanks to Ukraine

The newly appointed Minister of Defense of Germany Borys Pistorius informed that the Western allies at the meeting in the Rammstein format have not yet reached an agreement on the provision of Leopard 2 main battle tanks to Ukraine.

However, Pistorius instructed his ministry to prepare for "the day that may come".

"There is no consensus," Pistorius noted of the talks.

According to him, Germany does not block this decision.

"There are strong arguments in favor of the delivery, but there are also strong arguments against," the German defense minister said, adding that he could not yet say what the decision would be or when it would be made.

At the same time, he made it clear that Germany is preparing to be ready to hand over Leopard 2 tanks as soon as possible, if a decision is made to supply them.