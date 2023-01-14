The British Prime Minister confirmed the intention to transfer Challenger 2 tanks and additional artillery systems to the Ukrainian Armed Forces

Prime Minister of Great Britain Rishi Sunak officially informed Volodymyr Zelensky about the intention to transfer Challenger 2 tanks and additional artillery systems to Ukraine.

This was announced by the office of the British Prime Minister after a conversation with the Ukrainian president.

It is not yet known what amount of equipment this refers to. Tabloid The Sun indicates that in the near future Britain will supply four units of equipment, and then another eight.

Challenger 2 tanks have been in service with the British Army since 1994. One tank weighs 62.5 tons and is equipped with a 120 mm rifled gun and a 7.62 mm chain gun. These tanks were used during hostilities in Kosovo and Iraq. Currently, the Challenger unit is in Estonia as part of the NATO mission in Eastern Europe to deter Russian aggression.