The European Parliament officially called on the Chancellor of Germany to give Leopard 2 tanks and air defense systems to Ukraine

The MEPs of the European Parliament officially called on German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to hand over Leopard 2 tanks and air defense systems to Ukraine.
The call was approved today and published on the website of the European Parliament.
Members of the European Parliament call for the immediate deployment of modern weapons and air defense of the next generation, call on German Chancellor Scholz to deliver Leopard 2 main battle tanks to Ukraine without further delay," the message reads.
The MEPs also emphasized that all the dictators of the world are watching how the war in Ukraine will end, so the result will have a significant impact on their behavior in the international arena.
- On January 17, Scholz said that Germany is discussing with its allies the provision of Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine.
- Another meeting in the Rammstein format is scheduled for January 20, during which 50 countries will discuss the next stage of military aid to Ukraine.
- According to Bloomberg and The Guardian, Germany and Great Britain will announce the decision to transfer Western tanks to Ukraine next week. We are talking about German Leopard tanks and British Challenger 2. British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has already confirmed his intention to transfer Challenger 2 tanks and additional artillery systems to the Armed Forces.