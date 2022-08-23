Slovakia will send 30 IFV to Ukraine. In turn, the country will receive tanks from Germany

The Minister of Defense of Slovakia, Yaroslav Nad, stated that his country will hand over 30 BVP-1 infantry fighting vehicles (IFV) to Ukraine. In return, Germany will send 15 Leopard 2A4 tanks, the necessary ammunition and spare parts to Slovakia.

Aktuality writes about it.

Earlier, the Minister of Defense denied that Slovakia would transfer 30 T-72 tanks to Ukraine. "At the moment, we are not considering sending T-72 tanks to Ukraine," Yaroslav Nad stated.

He did not say when exactly Ukraine will receive combat vehicles from Slovakia. He assumes they will arrive in the next few weeks. However, for security reasons, the Ministry of Defense will announce the delivery of BVP-1 only after these machines are in Ukraine.

According to Nad, Germany will provide Slovakia with military equipment worth more than €100 million.

"By the end of the year, we will receive at least one vehicle," noted the head of the Slovak Defense Ministry about deliveries of Leopard 2A4 tanks. The rest of the German tanks are expected next year.