Germany has cut military aid to Ukraine to a minimum, despite Chancellor Olaf Scholzʼs statement about supplying the necessary weapons.

This is reported by Die Welt, which analyzed the list of delivered and planned weapons published by the government on June 21. Since then, it has changed three times, but judging by the list of transferred weapons, which is at the disposal of the newspaper, the last deliveries were insignificant.

In the first week of July, Kyiv received 42,000 food rations from Germany, and in the second — 102 unarmored cars. At the same time, on June 21, Ukraine received seven PzH 2000 self-propelled howitzers from Germany, and on June 28, ammunition, another 5 thousand helmets, equipment for protection against drones and spare parts for cars. These were the heaviest deliveries.

According to the publication, from March 30 to mid-June, mainly such things as walkie-talkies, hand grenades, spare parts for machine guns, cords for explosives were sent to Ukraine.

The newspaper notes that Ukraine is often forced to purchase weapons from Germany. In June, Kyiv once again, on its own initiative, purchased 2,900 Matador anti-tank grenade launchers directly from the manufacturer.