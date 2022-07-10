Germany solved the problem with ammunition for Gepard anti-aircraft guns. Ukraine may receive them this month

Germany solved the problem with the supply of ammunition for self-propelled anti-aircraft guns Gepard. Now Ukraine may receive the first 30 installations already in July.
This is reported by Der Spiegel.
The German government promised Gepard to Ukraine back in the spring, but Germany lacked ammunition — there were only 60 000 35-mm shells in the country. Switzerland, which produced such ammunition, blocked their transfer to Ukraine. Eventually the German government found a supplier in Norway. He promised to provide the necessary number of shells for the Oerlikon automatic guns mounted on the Gepard.
The projectiles will be tested at the Bundeswehr training grounds as early as next week. If there are no problems, about 30 Gepard units will go to Ukraine already this month.
- In June, the German government published a list of weapons that are being prepared for transfer to Ukraine. It includes heavy armored vehicles, air defense systems, drones and MARS rocket launchers.
- Germany has already transferred to Ukraine 500 Stinger anti-aircraft missiles, 2 700 Strela MANPADS, 16 million rounds of ammunition for small arms, 100 MG 3 machine guns, 178 motorized vehicles, 30 armored vehicles, as well as spare parts for MiG-29 aircraft.
- Ukraine could also receive German tanks. The Spanish government was ready to transfer Leopard tanks and anti-aircraft missile systems to Ukraine, but Germanyʼs consent was required for this. Sources close to the German government claim that Berlin fears that the Ukrainian military may use them to invade Russian territory.